Braided Hairstyles: 15 Celebrities For Fall Inspiration

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: We can never have enough braids. From fishtail and waterfall to milkmaid and French, the more braids, the better! After seeing a slew of them on the runway, we know that braids will be big for spring 2014, but that’s not saying you need to wait until March. There’s no time like the present, and as far as we’re concerned, braids will always be in style.
So, to get some braid inspiration, we turned to none other than our favorite celebrities. It’s clear that these ladies love playing with their hairstyles, and it’s easy to see why. Take a look at our picks for celebrity braided hairstyle inspirations above, then tell us which braids you’ll be trying out in the comments below!
Naya Rivera's mini French braid at the center of her head was just what her otherwise plain hairstyle needed.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Bella Thorne's crown braid is almost undetectable, but it gives her hairstyle just a little something to take it to the next level.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok
Eva Longoria's extra long side braid looks gorgeous, espeically because of her ombre hair color.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Chloe Grace Moretz's loose, romantic braid looks more complicated than it actually is. Braid a few tiny sections of hair before beginning the larger braid, and you add a little hint of interest to the style.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Emma Watson's updo is one of our favorites, and the chic French braid pulled into a low chignon is a classic yet modern look.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Hayden Panettiere's simple braided hairstyle is finished off perfectly by wrapping the ends of hair around the hair tie securing the bottom of the braid.
Photo:
Mike Windle/WireImage
AnnaSophia Robb wore tight, French braids that finishes in the back with a braided bun. It may sound like a lot of braids, but they make for one gorgeous hairstyle.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Holland Roden wore a stick straight braid that works for day and night.
Photo:
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Jennifer Morrison started at the top of her head with a fishtail braid, then continued through all of her hair for one mega braid, tousling it just a bit once it was finished.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence's character Katniss in "The Hunger Games" may be known for her braids, but we love her style in real life even more. Leaving her bangs free, Jennifer braided about four sections of hair before pulling them into one low, chic bun.
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Julianne Hough's peek-a-boo braid underneath her top knot is so fun, and different from most braids we see. Getting this one at home is a bit tough, but if you can French braid your hair upside down, you're golden.
Photo:
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Take a note from Minka Kelly's book and add a hairpiece to your already beautiful braid.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
Olivia Palermo's simple side braid is the perfect hairstyle for a day when you've only got 5 minutes to do your hair.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain
Zoe Saldana's little headband braid is just what this hairstyle needed. Braid three strands of hair at the top of your ear and pin them into a headband to get this look at home.
Photo:
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Maia Mitchell's milkmaid braid and face framing pieces looks gorgeous. This hairstyle will work best on second (or third!) day hair.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic