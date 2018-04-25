StyleCaster
The Coolest Braided Hairstyles to Copy Now

StyleCaster

by
Photo: Getty Images/ImaxTree/Allison Kahler

When you’re stuck in a hair rut, no style is more versatile than a braid. There’s a variation for every length and texture, along with versions that’ll satisfy every skill level. We’ve found inspiration everywhere from our childhood school pictures (hello, pigtails!) to the most recent Fashion Week runways, which means that getting bored with this go-to look is almost impossible.

But beyond the many, many different ways you can wear a braid, what keeps us coming back for more is the simple fact that it keeps our hair tucked away and makes it less susceptible to damage. And what better time to take advantage of this than during a transitional weather season when we’re tempted to fight dryness and other weather-related woes with excess manipulation?

So, if you’re in need of new ideas, check out these braided looks; from the classics to the somewhat unattainable.

1 of 34
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | French braids down each side

The look: French braids down each side with loose ends

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | fishtail braid bun

The look: a fishtail-braid bun

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | low ponytail with braided accent

The look: a low ponytail with braided accent

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | classic milkmaid braid

The look: a classic milkmaid braid

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | messy pigtails

The look: messy pigtails

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | bone straight hair with a braided halo

The look: bone-straight hair with a braided halo

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | front cornrows into a side braid

The look: front cornrows into a side braid

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | short combo

The look: short combo (fishtail and classic braid)

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | braided space buns

The look: braided space buns

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | jumbo braid with side parts

The look: jumbo braid with side parts

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | two braids combined into low ponytail

The look: two braids combined into a low ponytail

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | classic cornrows

The look: classic cornrows

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | rose gold fishtail braid

The look: a rose-gold fishtail braid

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | box braids styled into an updo

The look: box braids styled into an updo

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | blonde and brown braids styled into an updo

The look: blonde and brown braids styled into an updo

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | cornrows fashioned into the shape of a money sign

The look: cornrows fashioned into the shape of a money sign with space buns on either side

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | teeny braids to compliment beach waves

The look: teeny braids to complement beach waves

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | accessorized milkmaid braids

The look: accessorized milkmaid braids

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | jumbo side braid-ponytail

The look: jumbo side braid-ponytail

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | jumbo honey blonde braids

The look: jumbo honey-blonde braids with blown-out ends

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | side-braid

The look: a side braid

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | side cornrows and teeny halo braids

The look: side cornrows and teeny halo braids

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | short french braids

The look: classic short French braids

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | jumbo blonde box braids with black roots

The look: jumbo blonde box braids with black roots

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | box braids styled into space buns

The look: box braids styled into space buns

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | jumbo french braids

The look: jumbo French braids and a braided bang

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | small braided bun to the side

The look: a small braided bun to the side

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | red, jumbo braided bang

The look: a red jumbo braided bang and micro-braid ponytail

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | low ponytail with braided headband

The look: a low ponytail with a braided headband

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | messy mermaid braid

The look: a messy mermaid braid

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | salt and pepper braided bob

The look: a salt-and-pepper braided bob

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | embellished side braid

The look: an embellished side braid

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | cornrows and bangs

The look: cornrows and bangs

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Braided Hairstyles Ideas | multi-colored jumbo braids

The look: multicolored jumbo braids

Photo: Getty Images

