A Braided Bun With an Extra Twist

On any given day, our hair can be found in one of two hairstyles: A braid or a bun. Both hairstyles are easy, chic, and work especially well on second day hair, which means that they’re go to styles on those lazy mornings. The only thing better than each of these hairstyles on their own is combining them into one, as a braided bun.

The best way to learn the new style is to go to the professionals, so we turned to hairstylist Edgar Parra of Sally Hershberger salon for a braided bun tutorial. Read his steps below and follow the pictures above to get the look on yourself!

Step 1: Leave a few small sections of our hair out and braid them from root to ends.

Step 2: Using a fine tooth comb, tease the ends of the small braids just a bit to keep the braids from loosening up.

Step 3: Pull your hair up into a ponytail at the top of your head and secure with an elastic.

Step 4: Braid the ponytail from the base to the ends and secure with an elastic.

Step 5: Wrap the braid around the base of the ponytail to create a bun, then tuck ends in and hold in place with bobby pins.

Hairstylist: Edgar Parra

Photographer: Primo Bolo III

Model: Taylor Post