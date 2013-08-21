Instagram Insta-glam: Braided Buns

Looking for a quick and easy way to beat the heat while the summer is winding down and fall is approaching? We suggest the chic braided bun, a classy look that’s got an extra bit of sass to it. For hairstyle ideas, we took to Instagram and found some of the best examples of this gorgeous hairstyle.
This look can be paired with a bright lipstick or a smokey eye for an overall style that’s screaming “trendy.” Especially if you’re starting classes again or even heading to the office a little earlier come fall, having a quick hairstyle in your arsenal is always a good idea. Take a peek at the slideshow above and see our picks for some of the best braided buns on Instagram!
We're predicting braided buns to be huge for fall (and every other time of year).
We love the way @tumblrhairstyles took two French braids and perfectly connected them into a low sock bun.
@beautyby_t created a gorgeous look that works best for longer hair by creating loose braids and wrapping them around a high top knot.
This upside down braid into a high sock bun on @lexpitiris is inspiring us to take more than five minutes on our hair in the morning.
@annagrff is looking office chic with a low, side braid bun, a hairstyle that's ready to tackle the day.
How adorable is this ballerina bun with a french braid rim all the way around? Great style done by @cass_marie10.
If you have thicker hair, this style of a braided bun is perfect for you. By breaking up the sections, you'll have better control over the bun and you'll be able to achieve the look you want just like @cutest_hair_pics.
This step by step tutorial from @braidslove shows you how to get a quick and easy thin braided bun.
Nothing spices up hair like a cute accessory! This triple French braided bun looks elegant with beautiful flowers seen on @fashion_pics_2.
We love the laid back look of @foreverlasting_xx and her loose side braid into a messy bun, casual yet pulled together.
This is not your average sock bun, beautifully shown on @fashion_pics_2. By taking a high pony and making tiny braids before creating the bun, the braids shine through.