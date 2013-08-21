Instagram Insta-glam: Braided Buns

Looking for a quick and easy way to beat the heat while the summer is winding down and fall is approaching? We suggest the chic braided bun, a classy look that’s got an extra bit of sass to it. For hairstyle ideas, we took to Instagram and found some of the best examples of this gorgeous hairstyle.

This look can be paired with a bright lipstick or a smokey eye for an overall style that’s screaming “trendy.” Especially if you’re starting classes again or even heading to the office a little earlier come fall, having a quick hairstyle in your arsenal is always a good idea. Take a peek at the slideshow above and see our picks for some of the best braided buns on Instagram!

