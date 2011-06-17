Braided Beauty: Get Your Textured Braid To Last All Day

Braids can turn an everyday style into a covetable do in just a few minutes, as long as you know how to achieve your look. Whether you want a fishtail braid or a few smaller, face-framing side braids you can convey an edgy or boho chic style for any occasion. For our Bohemian Beaut editorial, the whimsical clothing makes model Matta look as if shes ready to take on a weekend music festival, with multiple braid options to match.
Hairstylist Sean Gallagher of Ric Pipino salon suggests trying the style on dirty hair, or even better hair that is dirty with product. He likes to prep the hair with a good amount of product before beginning the braid for a long-lasting hold. Try a thickening spray or surf spray to give your hair some texture before you begin your braid, so your hair isnt slick with natural oil yet has a sticky texture from product. Gallagher suggests using Wellas Ocean Spritz Beach Spray for some added roughness. – Rachel Adler
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Dee Grossmann,StyleCaster
Model: Matta Matthiasdottir, Women Direct
Makeup: Angie Parker, Ray Brown Represents
Hair:Sean Gallagher, Pipino Salons using Wella Professionals Products
Manicurist: Kim Chiu, Mark EdwardInc.
D&G dress, price available upon request, at D&G; A Peace Treaty necklace, $130, at A Peace Treaty; Aurelie Bidermann bracelet, $1,380, at Opening Ceremony; Waxing Poetic charm, bracelet, and bangles $40, $100 & $63, at Waxing Poetic; Zoë Chicco pendant and chain, $850, at Zoë Chicco; Gara Danielle necklace, $600, at Gara Danielle; Giles & Brother earrings, $75, at Giles & Brother; Sisco + Berluti bracelets, $88 each, at Sisco + Berluti; Vanessa Mooney bracelet, $72, at Vanessa Mooney
Imitation of Christ dress, $295, at Beyond 7; Alice + Olivia unitard (sold with dress), $40, at Alice + Olivia; Waxing Poetic necklace, $73, at Waxing Poetic; Giles & Brother necklace, $155, at Giles & Brother; Rachel Leigh bracelet, $62, at Rachel Leigh; BING BANG bracelet, $125, at Bing Bang NYC; Eddera cuff, $137, at Eddera; Vanessa Mooney bracelet, $72, at Vanessa Mooney
Imitation of Christ dress, $295, at Beyond 7; Alice + Olivia unitard (sold with dress), $440, at Alice + Olivia; Waxing Poetic necklace, $73, at Waxing Poetic; Giles & Brother necklace, $155, at Giles & Brother; Rachel Leigh bracelet, $62, at Rachel Leigh; BING BANG bracelet, $125, at Bing Bang NYC; Eddera cuff, $137, at Eddera; Vanessa Mooney bracelet, $72, at Vanessa Mooney
Alice + Olivia dress (sold with unitard), $440, at Alice + Olivia; Ioselliani bracelets, price available upon request, at Ioselliani; Giles & Brother necklace and bracelet, $190, $95 at Giles & Brother; Giles & Brother necklace with wishbone and bracelet, $180 & $65, at The Crangi Family Project (212) 929-0858; By Natalie Frigo ring, $900, at By Natalie Frigo; Sisco + Berluti bracelets, $88 each, at Sisco + Berluti; Aurelie Bidermann necklace, $840, at Kirna Zabete
Alice + Olivia dress (sold with unitard), $440, at Alice + Olivia; Ioselliani bracelets, price available upon request, at Ioselliani; Giles & Brother necklace and bracelet, $190, $95 at Giles & Brother; Giles & Brother necklace with wishbone and bracelet, $180 & $65, at The Crangi Family Project (212) 929-0858; By Natalie Frigo ring, $900, at By Natalie Frigo; Sisco + Berluti bracelets, $88 each, at Sisco + Berluti; Aurelie Bidermann necklace, $840, at Kirna Zabete
Alice + Olivia dress (sold with unitard), $440, at Alice + Olivia; Ioselliani bracelets, price available upon request, at Ioselliani; Giles & Brother necklace and bracelet, $190, $95 at Giles & Brother; Giles & Brother necklace with wishbone and bracelet, $180 & $65, at The Crangi Family Project (212) 929-0858; By Natalie Frigo ring, $900, at By Natalie Frigo; Sisco + Berluti bracelets, $88 each, at Sisco + Berluti; Aurelie Bidermann necklace, $840, at Kirna Zabete
Jen Kao dress and top, $525 & $950, at Jen Kao (212) 239-6515; A Peace Treaty cuff, $50, at A Peace Treaty; Smith by Zoë Chicco necklace, $82, at Smith by Zoë Chicco; Giles & Brother earrings, $75, at Giles & Brother; Jessica Hicks necklace, price available upon request, at Jessica Hicks; Tat2 bracelet and earrings, $300 & $105, at Zee Berry; Vanessa Mooney bracelets, $72, $30, $199, at Vanessa Mooney; Jennifer Behr headband, price available upon request, at Jennifer Behr
Jen Kao dress and top, $525 & $950, at Jen Kao (212) 239-6515; A Peace Treaty cuff, $50, at A Peace Treaty; Smith by Zoë Chicco necklace, $82, at Smith by Zoë Chicco; Giles & Brother earrings, $75, at Giles & Brother; Jessica Hicks necklace, price available upon request, at Jessica Hicks; Tat2 bracelet and earrings, $300 & $105, at Tat 2 Designs and Zee Berry; Vanessa Mooney bracelets, $72, $30, $199, at Vanessa Mooney; Jennifer Behr headband, price available upon request, at Jennifer Behr
