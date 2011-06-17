Braided Beauty: Get Your Textured Braid To Last All Day

Braids can turn an everyday style into a covetable do in just a few minutes, as long as you know how to achieve your look. Whether you want a fishtail braid or a few smaller, face-framing side braids you can convey an edgy or boho chic style for any occasion. For our Bohemian Beaut editorial, the whimsical clothing makes model Matta look as if shes ready to take on a weekend music festival, with multiple braid options to match.

Hairstylist Sean Gallagher of Ric Pipino salon suggests trying the style on dirty hair, or even better hair that is dirty with product. He likes to prep the hair with a good amount of product before beginning the braid for a long-lasting hold. Try a thickening spray or surf spray to give your hair some texture before you begin your braid, so your hair isnt slick with natural oil yet has a sticky texture from product. Gallagher suggests using Wellas Ocean Spritz Beach Spray for some added roughness. – Rachel Adler

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Dee Grossmann,StyleCaster

Model: Matta Matthiasdottir, Women Direct

Makeup: Angie Parker, Ray Brown Represents

Hair:Sean Gallagher, Pipino Salons using Wella Professionals Products

Manicurist: Kim Chiu, Mark EdwardInc.