Braided Bangs: The Key to Keeping Them Out of Your Face This Summer

Instead of heavily relying on blotting sheets to make sure it doesn’t look like your bangs just took a quick shower, why not just braid them back? It’s a practical and really cute way to stop sweat from soaking into your strands without turning to the boring old headband. And considering it’s a good thing to give your forehead a break from the hair, allowing your pores to breathe and for you to clean away any excess oil and debris, braided bangs are a step in the right direction when it comes to great hair and smart skin care. Here are some tips for getting it right.

Consider the Length

Not to be a downer, but length matters… in terms of braiding your bangs. Micro-bangs that fall in the middle of your forehead or even shorter aren’t long enough to incorporate into a braid. For these guys, a headband is a better option. While side-swept styles are probably the easiest to deal with, brow-length blunt bangs or longer can work too.

Don’t Straighten Them, Unless They’re Really Long

While straightening your bangs is an easy fix to bedhead that just won’t quit, it’s not a great option for braiding brow-length bangs. When you’re straightening your hair, you temporarily change the shape of the hair protein, locking it into that position, which in this case would be straight down. Chances are, you’re not going to wear tiny braids hanging right in front of your eyes. If they’re side-swept, though, lightly straightening them to blend in with your other layers isn’t that big of a deal. Braiding as a rule is done better on hair that has a grip or texture.

Wet Them or Apply Braid Paste

Getting these baby hairs a little damp or textured will help you when you’re twisting them together to create a tiny plait. It’s hard enough to braid small sections of hair—you might as well make them easier to hold in your hands.

Or Blow-Dry Them Back

Braiding dry hair may not be an issue for you, in which case you might want to consider blow-drying your bangs back. Remember what we said about temporarily changing the shape of your hair? Set your bangs back, making them easier to incorporate into the rest of your hair, by gently brushing them back while aiming the heat of the blow-dryer at them.

The Braided Headband

Ideal for side-swept bangs, this style is utilizes a French braid technique because you’re incorporating sections of hair from one side. After creating a side part, start from the roots and French braid all the way to your ear. Tuck this braid behind your ear and secure it with a bobby pin to make it look like a headband. Pull a section of hair over the bobby pin to hide it. You can make the braid as tight to your hair line as you wish. A looser style will cover your forehead more, while a tighter style will basically hide the fact that you have bangs to begin with. Follow this easy tutorial to get the look at home.

You don’t have to make it look like a headband, though. You can tie off the strands with a clear elastic for a cute half braid/ponytail, continue the braid all the way down, or stop at your ear and then curl or straighten as you wish. This style really gives you the most room to experiment.

Don’t Want Tiny Hairs Sticking Out?

The problem with braiding bangs into longer sections of hair is dealing with those little stray layers that stick out from the style. You can discretely stick in bobby pins to keep them in place, otherwise you can utilize a holding gel or a waxy pomade that really locks down hair. Most formulas dry matte now, so you won’t have to worry about your hair looking shiny, shellacked, greasy, or wet.

French Braid Pigtails

You can create French braid pigtails as per usual with longer side-swept styles. Be sure to brush all your hair back and then apply a styling serum or blow-dry your hair back in order to get your bangs in the right position. You’ll want to braid with very tiny sections of hair at your root, slowly adding in more hair as you go, to make sure you’re weaving your bangs in.