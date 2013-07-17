It’s Braids Week on Daily Makeover! Check in all this week for braided hairstyle inspiration, tips and tutorials.

Braids are a major trend this season, and they can be seen everywhere from Pinterest to the red carpet. But the steps to recreate a braided hairstyle from a picture isn’t always obvious. To learn some tips on how you can weave your favorite braid without having to run to the salon, we’ve rounded up the top 10 braid tutorials from YouTube. Watch and learn!

Easy Messy Side Braid

Even though messy braids look effortless, they actually take a little bit of work. This tutorial will teach you how to get a perfectly tousled braid.

Double Braid Summer Hairstyle

Remember the amazing, Rapunzel-like braid that Rihanna, with her fiery red hair, wore to the 2012 MET Gala? This video will teach you how to recreate it!

Cute Bohemian Braid Tutorial

For a unique boho braided style, check out this video and channel your inner Vanessa Hudgens.

The Fishtail Braid

If you’re as obsessed with Lauren Conrad as we are, this video’s for you. In it, she teaches you how you can get the perfect fishtail braid.

5 No Heat Braided Hairstyles

This tutorial is a double threat. You can learn how to create five different braided hairstyles, while also getting adorable fashion inspiration!

Upside Down French Braid

If you’re an avid Pinterest user, you’re familiar with this style. This video will teach you how to recreate it.

Messy Braided Bun Tutorial

Looking for a fun hairstyle for a night on the town? Try out this tutorial for a messy braided bun, which would look amazing dressed up or down.

The Bubble Braid

This may be one of the most unique and easiest braided styles out there. After a little practice, you can have it done in under two minutes.

Braided Coiled Snake Updo

Braided updos tend to be pretty complicated, but this is one of the easier styles. In this video, you’ll learn how to create this look, and also how to French braid!

How To Waterfall Rope Braid

Waterfall braids aren’t only for the professionals. Here’s how to create your own.

