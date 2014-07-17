Braid Ideas: Kate Bosworth’s Updo Is Insanely Pretty

If you’ve been looking for braid ideas lately, look no further than Kate Bosworth’s most recent updo. The perfect combination of sophistication and boho chic, this braided hairstyle is one we instantly wanted to recreate on ourselves. For the inside scoop on the style, we turned to Kate’s hairstylist, Bridget Brager at the Wall Group. Read on below for Brager’s tips!

Starting by giving the hair a good douse of Phytovolume Actif Volumizing Spray, spraying from roots to ends. For added texture and thickness, rough dry hair with hands, concentrating on lifting the hair away from the scalp, especially off the hairline.

MORE: Kate Bosworth Talks All Things Skin Care and Red Hair

Next, create a disheveled deep part. Starting at the crown, along the part, begin braiding forward so the braid falls towards the forehead concealing the hair line, which is what gives way to a soft, romantic feel. Then start a second and third braid at the temples, braiding back on each side.

Use Kevin Murphy Easy Ride pomade to tame fly aways and add a bit of shine, then loosen the braids to make them more voluminous. To get the detail in the back, weave the braids together and pin them low to get a halo effect. Spritz with a bit of hairspray afterwards to hold and you’re all set!