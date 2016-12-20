101 Braid Hairstyles for (Endless!) Inspiration

Braided hairstyles have been around since the dawn of time, and whether they’re fishtail, waterfall, milkmaid, or the tried-and-true French braid, it’s clear they’re not going anywhere, like, ever. Braids are chic, simple, and a commitment-free way to change up your style — or even just look put together when you don’t have time to wash your hair.

To provide you with a serious playbook, we’ve rounded up 101 braid hairstyles with plenty of new ideas. It doesn’t matter if you have short, long, thick, or fine-hair, everyone can be inspired by a new braid (or two) from our gallery and learn how to braid them at home. Plus, with tips on how to get each braid just right, you’ll have every resource you need to pull of the look. How can you beat that? (Spoiler: You can’t.)