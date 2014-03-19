Braid Inspiration: Celebrities Show Us New Takes on the Hairstyle

On any given day, if you ask us for hair inspiration, we’ll likely show you about 100 braids. Plaits have been dominating runways and red carpets alike for seasons now, and from the looks of the most recent braids we’ve spotted on the red carpet, they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. The best part, though, is that braids are getting a bit of an upgrade, taking on new forms, styles, and techniques. Take a look at a few of the next-level braided hairstyles below!

Lucy Hale hit the red carpet for the screening of the finale of “Pretty Little Liars” wearing a gorgeous fishtail braid, styled to the side. Leaving some loose volume out at the top and gently pulling apart the hair down the braid, she’s the epitome of “cool girl chic.”

Lena Headey was at the premiere of “Game of Thrones” proving that you don’t need long hair to rock a braid. Hairstylist Mark Townsend for Dove applied Oxygen Moisture Leave in Foam to enhance her natural wave, then braided the side of her hair, tucking it underneath to finish the look.

Chelsea Gilligan, also at the premiere of “Game of Thrones,” opted for a disheveled side braid for the occasion. Effortless and chic, this braid really works with textured hair, so be sure to prep your locks with a beach spray.

At the premiere of “Divergent,” Bella Thorne wore her hair to one side, weaving in a few small braids for added intrigue. This look is all about the intrigue, and we love the fun little details from the braids. Bonus points: She nailed that orange eyeshadow.

At the premiere of “Game of Thrones,” Sophie Turner brought her braid A-game with an almost hidden style. Sweeping hair to one side and braiding the other against her head, we can barely look at this for 10 seconds without immediately trying to recreate it on ourselves.