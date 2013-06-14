How to Get This Cool Braid From Claire Julien of “The Bling Ring” at Home

We’re always up for learning a new braided hairstyle technique, and we’ve tried everything from the fishtail to the milkmaid. With a little texture spray and some bobby pins, you can totally transform your look with the right braid. Case in point: Claire Julien at the premiere of “The Bling Ring” this week, rocking one of the best braids we’ve seen on the red carpet in a long time. Details were necessary instantly, so we turned to Claire’s hairstylist, Christopher Naselli for a full run down on the look.

“For this event, we wanted a fresh look that was youthful and sexy, yet playful with the right amount of elegance,” Christopher told us. To get the look, he used all Oribe hairstyling products, and he first applied Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse to her damp hair from roots to mid-shaft for maximum volume and texture, then a few drops of Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil from mid-shaft to ends for smoother ends. He rough dried Claire’s hair with his fingers, lifting only at the roots. After creating a messy side part, he sprayed some Volumista Mist for Volume on the top and side sections, blasting with a blow dryer.

He then started braiding hair at the left temple, angling the hair back and down, braiding the side and back into a French braid and working the way all the way around to just under her right ear. At this point, he took the remaining hair and tied it into knots, until there was no hair left to knot. Securing the ends with elastic, then bending up and across the top of the head and leaving out fringe, he tucked the ends of the braids and secured with bobby pins to the top of Claire’s head. To give the braid extra texture, Christopher misted Thick Dry Finishing Spray around the braid and opened up the braid by pulling at the sides to create a looser, bigger feel. Christopher finished by spraying the hair with Superfine Hairspray for extra hold.

