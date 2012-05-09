The New Face Of Chanel No. 5 Is…

Photo: Brendon Thorne/ Getty Images

Oh Brad, you may be spoken for, but as long as you’re around, I will want to stare at your beautiful face. Needless to say, I’m not the only one who feels that way, and now Chanel is taking advantage of that.

This week E! learned that the Fight Club star will be next face of Chanel No. 5, making him the first man to represent the iconic fragrance. Brad will be joining the likes of Nicole Kidman, Vanessa Paradis and Audrey Tautou–just a few of the knock-outs who once represented Chanel No. 5.

According to reports, Brad will be earning seven figures for his new gig and will be shooting the ads at the new Jolie-Pitt home in London. Expect to see ads over the pond later this year, and follow us on Twitter (@dailymakeover) for the latest details.