Boy-Friendly Beauty: 10 Tailgaiting Looks He’ll Love

Besides pumpkin flavored everything and a wardrobe that’s entirely earth toned, fall brings us one of our favorite things all year: football. Maybe you only watch football for your boyfriend’s sake or maybe you’ve grown up tossing around the pigskin, but either way you’re most likely watching at least a few games this season. If you’re heading to the game to tailgate or watching from your flatscreen, you obviously need to figure out your football beauty look.
Due to men not understanding and/or caring about most of the beauty trends that come about (if anyone knows a man who prefers his ladies with bejeweled eyebrows, please let us know), it’s best to stick with classic choices on days when you know you’ll be surrounded by people who care about the men on the field, not how great your ombre looks in the stands. In the interest of keeping up to trend but classic all at once, we’ve put together some of the best boy-friendly beauty looks for tailgating the game this weekend.
Do you have a go to sports outing look? Let us know in the comment section below!
Go with an oldie but goodie and opt for a swipe of mascara plus some lip balm. This look is foolproof and always a crowd pleaser.
Image via Pinterest
Ponytails are classic, but keep your look casual by pulling out some shorter hairs and volumizing the bulk of the hair with hairspray.
Image via Pinterest
If tiny pieces of your braid refuse to stay in place, tame them with a little bit of hair wax for a flawless finish.
Image via Pinterest
Short haired ladies, wear your hair mostly to one side by doing an extreme side part.
Image via Pinterest
Whatever your team's color is, chalk your hair to show some team spirit!
Image via Pinterest
A cat eye is always appropriate, but for this occasion keep the rest of your face relatively bare.
Image via Pinterest
Keep your makeup minimal and give yourself a dewy finish - you'll be shining all night.
Image via Pinterest
With short hair, part in the middle and loosely curl the bottom of your hair for a gorgeous finished product.
Image via Pinterest
Two words: bold brows. When you go with a bold brow, the rest of your look wants for nothing.
Image via Pinterest
You can't go wrong with football nail art! Choose an accent nail and paint your team's color for an extra pep.
Image via Pinterest