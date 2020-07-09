“Boy Perms” Are Blowing Up TiKTok And I Can’t Stop Watching

When you think of a perm, it’s possible you’re imaging those ’80s curls that use a formula that smells so strong, it lingers for days. Well, the “boy perms” trend on TikTok is nothing like that, I assure you. Curly perms as becoming seriously popular on guys and they’re taking to TikTok to document the entire process. It’s refreshing to see men give their hair a lot of attention and the results are really good. Seriously.

As Allure reports, the TikTok’s hashtag for #perm is full of men getting a trendy bend in their hair. Some guys are opting for a wave and others are going for ringlets. Guys with naturally straight hair are mostly curling their strands at home with perm kits and the help of friends or their family, though a few are hitting the salon. (But I’m not seeing enough face masks!) There are also more than a few curly-haired guys poking fun at the trend, too. You can’t blame them but I hope they’re taking advantage of this time to shine. It really is true: everyone wants what they don’t have.

If you’re a little nervous watching at first, I don’t blame you. It doesn’t seem like this will go well. But each bowl cut gets magically turned into Timothée Chalamet curls that girls (and people of all genders) are sure to swoon over.

Sit back, relax and watch these guys get their glow up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.