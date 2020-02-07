BoxyCharm’s Massive Flash Sale Includes Up to 80 Percent Off Becca, GlamGlow and More

It’s baaaaack. After two successful BoxyPopUps, BoxyCharm is at it again with its 2020 flash sale. These deals are no joke. We’re talking up to 80 percent off full-size products from mass, indie and more prestige brands. The quarterly sale includes hundreds of beauty, lifestyle and fashion items and goes until it all sells out. Top beauty products don’t last long so you’ll want to take notes on the below details
You do have to be a BoxyCharm subscriber to shop this beauty sale. It’s priced between $25 and $49.99 a month depending on what subscription you have. Another perk is access to this sale, which features super-steep discounts. For example last year, there was Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Serum for $12 (normally $79), Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque for $16 (usually $49), Spongelle Brilliant Tuberose Shimmer Buffer for $4 (was $20) and Luxie Dreamcatcher Set for $29 (was $150).
🚨 Charm Alarm! 🚨 How about we end the week with one last Boxy PopUp sneak peek? Here are some of the jewelry and accessories you’ll be able to shop for! ALL active Charmers will get to shop the best in makeup, skincare & more at up to 80% off! 😱 Not a Charmer? Sign up today boxycharm.com. *Early access for Luxe and Premium active and waitlist members will be on Monday February 10th and all access for active members will be on Tuesday February 11th. #BoxyCharm #BoxyPopUp _______________________________ Items pictured: @beatsbydre Beats by Dre. Solo 2 - Wired (Black & White available) @alexandani Path of Life IV (Gold & Silver available) @xsteamusa Xsteam Travel Steamer @mytagalongs Vixen Mini Backpack @lespecs The Last Lolita (Shades vary) @lullasboutique Leather Make Up Case
We don’t know the exact deals this year just yet, but we know there will be Benefit Cosmetics Contour Pro (retail $34), Sugarbear Hair Gummies (usually $29.99), Milk Makeup Blur Spray (retail $28), Becca x Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Bronze, Blush & Glow Palette (usually $44), Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water (was $28) and The Laundress Delicate Wash (retail $19).