BoxyCharm’s Massive Flash Sale Includes Up to 80 Percent Off Becca, GlamGlow and More

It’s baaaaack. After two successful BoxyPopUps, BoxyCharm is at it again with its 2020 flash sale. These deals are no joke. We’re talking up to 80 percent off full-size products from mass, indie and more prestige brands. The quarterly sale includes hundreds of beauty, lifestyle and fashion items and goes until it all sells out. Top beauty products don’t last long so you’ll want to take notes on the below details

You do have to be a BoxyCharm subscriber to shop this beauty sale. It’s priced between $25 and $49.99 a month depending on what subscription you have. Another perk is access to this sale, which features super-steep discounts. For example last year, there was Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Serum for $12 (normally $79), Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque for $16 (usually $49), Spongelle Brilliant Tuberose Shimmer Buffer for $4 (was $20) and Luxie Dreamcatcher Set for $29 (was $150).

We don’t know the exact deals this year just yet, but we know there will be Benefit Cosmetics Contour Pro (retail $34), Sugarbear Hair Gummies (usually $29.99), Milk Makeup Blur Spray (retail $28), Becca x Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Bronze, Blush & Glow Palette (usually $44), Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water (was $28) and The Laundress Delicate Wash (retail $19).

The BoxyCharm BoxyPopUp starts February 10 so mark your iCal now.

