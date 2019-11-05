Whoa—BoxyCharm’s Flash Sale Includes Benefit, M.A.C. and More at Up to 80% Off

If it’s not broken…do it again. This past July, BoxyCharm launched the BoxyPopUp with major discounts on makeup, skincare and more. Fans went crazy for the killer deals on products they’d actually purchase at full price. Now, BoxyCharm’s flash sale for 2019 is back and right around the corner. There will be hundreds of products for sale at up to 80 percent off from beauty, lifestyle and fashion. We’re talking brands including M.A.C., Benefit Cosmetics, Becca, and Hum Nutrition.

The only catch? You have to be a BoxyCharm subscriber to shop this beauty sale. We don’t have exact prices just yet but we do know there will be Becca Cosmetics Skin Perfecting Liquid, M.A.C. lipsticks, Benefit Cosmetics Porefessional Primer, Kopari products, Thank You Farmer Miracle Age Repair Serum, Soleil Flat Iron, Luxie makeup brushes and Hum Collagen Pop tablets. And if you’re worried the deals will be minimal like some other sales (ahem, Barneys New York), take a look at last year’s offerings.

There was Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Serum for $12 (normally $79), Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque for $16 (usually $49), Spongelle Brilliant Tuberose Shimmer Buffer for $4 (was $20) and Luxie Dreamcatcher Set for $29 (was $150).

The second BoxyPopUp will happen November 12 and you’ll have to keep an eye on the BoxyCharm Instagram to find out what time you can shop on the BoxyCharm website. While we’re sure things will sell out, deals will stick around until everything is gone.

