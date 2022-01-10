Bottleneck Bangs Are the New Curtain Bangs & Celebs Are Loving Them

In 2021, it felt like everyone and their mother — and every celebrity — got curtain bangs. We’re talking Kaley Cuoco, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and the list goes on and on. The ’70s style felt low-key enough for everyday errands but when you turned up the volume, felt glam as hell. Now, there’s a new bang trend gaining speed and it’s just as chic: bottleneck bangs. Celebs such as Dakota Johnson and Lily Collins have recently turned their more blunt, choppy bangs into bottleneck bangs to gorgeous results. But WTF are they, exactly?

“The bottleneck bang is fringe that’s shorter in the center and gets longer as it protrudes out, just like the shape of a bottle,” hairstylist Glenn Ellis tells STYLECASTER. He’s responsible for Tinx’s gorgeous mane so the man knows what he’s talking about. “It’s a replica of the iconic Jane Birkin bang,” he adds.

Curtain bangs are strictly on each side of the face without any fringe in the middle of the forehead. Bottleneck bangs, on the other hand, have those shorter pieces in the middle. But don’t worry — this look is just as easy to style and grow out when you’re over it.

These bangs also aren’t one-size-fits-all. That means, put down the scissors (seriously!) and head to a hairstylist for the right length and shape for your face and hair texture. “The bang can look different depending on how big the hairstylist pulls the section,” Ellis says.

Although bottleneck bangs feel like the younger (maybe cooler) sister to curtain bangs, both styles are still going to be huge throughout 2022. We love both for the way they flatter all face shapes and look just as cool on curls as straight hair. Plus, you can easily style them right into your hair when you’re not in the mood for fringe. Convinced? Grab your round brush (you’re going to need it) and make that hairstylist appointment STAT.