Beauty Buzz: Tricks to Combat Greasy Skin, ‘Brotox’ is a Thing, More

1. John Galliano is back at work, collaborating with Russian perfumery chain L’Etoile. [WWD]



2. With the temps heating up, learn how to combat greasy skin with these easy tricks. [Daily Makeover]

3. The first look at “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” is out, which means Julianne Moore with grey hair – we like her better as a redhead. [The Hunger Games Exclusive]

4. Apparently the use of Botox in men is on the rise, and has been nicknamed “Brotox.” [InStyle]

5. Manicurist Jin Soon Choi shared her beauty diary (and makeup and skin secrets) for a whole week. [Racked]