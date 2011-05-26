The Botox Boob Job: Are We Really Going There?

Taken separately, breast augmentation and Botox are pretty common cosmetic procedures in today’s world. But, have you ever thought about combining them? Anti-aging specialist Dr. Cecilia Tregear at the Wimpole Skin Care Centre in London is doing just that, according to the Daily Mail. Tregear says, “Injecting Botox in specific areas around the breasts tones and lifts the skin. It shapes the breasts, giving them volume and ironing out wrinkles caused by sun damage on the decolletage.”

Unlike the normal Botox procedures, the Botulism Toxin is actually injected into the skin instead of into the muscle. Dr. Tregear believes that this helps to make the process more effective and less painful. For the process, a local anaesthetic cream is applied to numb the area, and then Botox is injected all around and underneath the breasts. Dr. Tregear added that “It’s important to inject all around the breast, from the front of the chest right up to the armpits. This allows the lifting of both breast tissue and fat.”

She also mentioned that, “Some small doses of Botox are also injected around the areola to help with wrinkles and to boost a droopy nipple.” So far, there are no reported side effects. “There’s no pain, no bruising and no downtime,” said Dr. Tregear. “You can put on your clothes and go straight back to work afterwards.”

“Due to the fact that the injections are introdermal (into the skin) and the doses used are a lot less than the ones used for armpit hyperhidroses (excess sweating), I haven’t seen any side-effects, apart from the obvious ones that occur as a result of giving an injection, such as redness and potential risk of infections. But this applies to any treatment involving needles,” said Dr. Tregear.

As for the results, they are reportedly instantaneous. But, lifting and smoothing effects will be at their best a few days after the injections. As with all Botox injections, the effects last for about six weeks and then most patients need to have the injections done again.

Dr. Tregear did add though that this procedure won’t work if you have large breasts. For women over a 34C, it won’t be effective. “The breast lift is most appropriate for women with small, sagging breasts. Large, saggy breasts are too heavy and so can’t be done with this technique.”

The Botox breast lift costs 700 pounds at the Wimpole Skin Care Centre in London (and is currently only available there).

