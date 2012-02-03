Botched Bangs: What to Tell Your Stylist You Don’t Want

If you’re lucky, you’re one of those girls who can pull of any hairstyle and look like you invented it. Bangs work in many mysterious ways, covering large foreheads and framing faces from all different angles. But for full-frontal bangs, you need to have two things: a perfect face for bangs and a fabulous hair stylist.
We’ve rounded up some of the most botched bang jobs of all time. Feel free to take these pictures to your stylist to explain exactly what you don’t want on your forehead.
We love Kathy's stand-up, but just because she's a comedian doesn't mean her hair needs to make us laugh, too. With less length taken off and a more even cut, these bangs would be perfect on her.
Kelly Osbourne has come a long way from the pompadour look that landed her on this list. The name "Danny Zuko" comes to mind when we see this tragic hairstyle on a such a lovely lady.
Much like Kathy, Amber Riley is also suffering from bangs that are cut just a little too high. If bangs are cut higher than the brow, they should either be high like Rooney Mara's, or not high at all. Drop the bangs, and Amber would look gorgeous.
Courtney Love will almost always take the cake for any category of how not to look, so naturally she made our Botched Bangs list. The "messy bedhead" look is taken to a new level when applied to bangs.
Unfortunately for Christina, this high bang cut works better on Rooney Mara. Next time, just drop the bangs all together.
We get the whole rocker look that Taylor is working, but the giant part in the middle is less than flattering. If she went with a full-frontal blunt bang, Taylor would've ended up on our "Favorite Bangs" list instead.
Leighton, Leighton, Leighton. We think you're absolutely beautiful and we're admittedly obsessed with Gossip Girl, but these bangs are simply dreadful. They need a comb, a blow dryer and some more volume.
When your eyes are a piercing blue like Alexis', you want everything you wear to showcase them. This is why we're a little sad at the fact that she cut them too few and far between. A nice side-swept bang would perfectly highlight Alexis' eyes.
It's hard to say anything even a little negative about Christina Hendricks because she's just so breath taking, so we'll leave it simple. You're more stunning without bangs.
We're not saying we hate Justin Beiber's flow. We're just saying that we hate it on women. Please, please, please don't run to your hair dresser screaming "Give me the Beiber Weave!".