Boston’s Best Beauty Hot Spots From A Gilt City Expert

Just in case you don’t feel like hanging out at Cheers this weekend in Boston (do people still do that? clearly I haven’t been to Boston in awhile) we’ve found a better retreat. Julia Williamson, Curator for Gilt City Boston, let us in on her favorite beauty spots in the city.
Whether you live in the area or are headed on a weekend vacay, book an appointment at one of these five spots for a break from your hectic schedule. You won’t regret it!
Julia Williamson is a Curator for Gilt City Boston, a subsidiary of Gilt Groupe Inc. Born and bred in Massachusetts, Julia has passion for all things New England. This former New England Patriots cheerleader loves to run, work out, dance, and express her creative side with studio art. Julia brings her business savvy to Gilt City Boston, formerly working as a Brand Manager with Oribe Hair Care. Her favorite Gilt City sale so far took place at Bostons top restaurant, LEspalier: with customized dining packages including a chefs table and a master class with the chef.
Salon Capri
Salon Capri is a super sleek and modern salon that makes me feel like Im in the top salon in New York City all with the convenience of the suburbs. The vibe is bustling and energetic, this is the type of place you know youll get exactly what you want. Hint: Want the best color or highlights in the city? Make an appointment with celebrity stylist and owner, Nick Penna Jr. himself. On Fridays they whip up yummy Capri-tinis behind the colorist bar and offer a complimentary smokey eye make up application with any service an excellent way to start the weekend off right. (http://www.saloncapri.com)
Bella Sante
When Im in need of some TLC and good old fashioned pampering I immediately head over to the one of the best spas in Boston, Bella Sante most often the Newbury Street flagship. You really cant go wrong with a place thats three locations account for more Best of Boston awards than any other spa in the area! The Newbury space is really spectacular it was originally a bank from the early 1900s and the aesthetic is both elegant and comfortable. My favorite service these days is their Urban Energizing Spa Facial. They use this special serum, Marine Breeze, which contains an incredible algae extract that actually encapsulates then neutralizes the pollutants irritating your skin. It also comes with a hand, foot, or scalp massage. I choose the scalp massage every time! (http://www.bellasante.com/spas/boston)
Mini Luxe
I love this new concept of nail and beauty spa modern, minimalistic and colorful. With its main focus on manicures and pedicures, they do it right comfortable and modern pedicure chairs make you feel like youre sitting in your living room. They have a great selection of polish colors, and most importantly it is clean, clean, clean. Their commitment to cleanliness and hygiene gives me peace of mind as I stick my feet into their freshly cleaned tubs at the end of a long day. I also love that they have a mini shop where I can shop a ton of my favorite brands: Hanky Panky (best undies), Tweezerman (best tweezers), San Tropez (best self tanner), Havaianas (best flip flops), and of course Essie and OPI (best nail polish). (http://www.miniluxe.com/)
Shag
Cool and fun. Thats why I love Shag. And the hair? It ranges from chic and conservative to trendsetting and avant-garde. It was the first salon in Boston to carry Oribe; they carry the highest-end in luxury hair care. Their two room warehouse space has a modern yet comfortable feel and is always bustling with stylists and clients. Exposed brick, pumping music, wall to wall windows and stylists that know the best events and parties in town its always a party. I love relaxing with a glass of wine and the latest fashion magazines I always leave feeling like a rockstar. My favorite service is a blowout and style with Moselle or Jared. Theyre super friendly and with a cappuccino and energetic music they help me get in the mood for a night on the town. (840 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02116, http://shagboston.com/)
G2O Spa & Salon
G20 is one of the only resort spas youll find in the city. With five floors, youll literally find everything you want in terms of beauty and relaxation: facials, massage, hair services, sunless tanning, lash extensions, body wraps, hair removal, teeth whitening, and acupuncture. They also have a Brine Inhalation Therapy Relaxation room (most likely the only one in Boston or New England for that matter) which simulates ocean air and has proven to be beneficial for your respiratory system. After indulging in a day of beauty I love to head up to the Penthouse Roof Terrace and Skylight Hot Tub which overlooks Back Bay and the Charles River to grab a light lunch and just gaze out at the amazing view. Hint: Ask about their nap room and relax even after your massage is over. (278 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116, http://g2ospasalon.com/)