How It Works: Boscia Tsubaki Oil-Infused Exfoliating Powder

Being constantly surrounded by beauty products on a daily basis, we’re fairly familiar with the different kinds of exfoliators out there. You have your manual wash-off scrubs, handheld oscillating brushes, and chemical liquid exfoliators. What we haven’t seen much of, however, are powder exfoliators. The makers of Boscia created this Tsubaki Oil-Infused Exfoliating Powder that cleans and clears pores in working to make skin smoother and brighter. The Tsubaki Oil-coated grains in this product are a unique feature and certainly peaked our curiosity about how exactly it works and what it does.

Product Perks:

It has a deeply hydrating formula that delivers anti-aging benefits.

It’s made without preservatives, parabens or sulfates.

Tsubaki Oil protects against free radicals and contains Omega 6 and 9 for intense moisture and collagen production.

Since the grains are coated, they aren’t as harsh and won’t irritate your skin.

How It Works:

Start with damp, just-cleansed skin. Mix water with the powder to create a thick or thin paste, depending on your desired exfoliation level (less water gives deeper exfoliation, more water creates a gentler scrub). Massage the paste onto your face in circular motions for at least a minute. Rinse it off, pat your face dry and follow by applying a rich moisturizer.

Where to buy: Boscia Tsubaki Oil-Infused Exfoliating Powder, $36; sephora.com