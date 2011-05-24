Boscia Pore Purifying Black Strips

Back in October, I wrote about the Boscia Luminizing Black Mask and how fantastic my skin felt after using the product. So you can imagine my delight when I was pimping around Sephora yesterday and saw that Boscia exclusively launched Pore Purifying Black Strips.

They are like a super duper version of the Biore Pore Strips! The charcoal powder in the Boscia strips adheres to all of the gunk in your nose, pulling it out while the witch hazel tightens and minimizes pores. Naturally I had to give them a try.

Pre-pore strip. Face clean and stripped of makeup, nose left wet so the strip will adhere:

Here we go! Let the good times roll!!



Wait 15 minutes..