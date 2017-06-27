Can You Spot What’s *Very* Wrong With This Skin-Care Chart?

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Beauty retailer Boots is under fire for a skin chart that implied brown and black skin aren’t ‘normal.’ [Elle UK]

Khloe Kardashian’s closet has three walls filled with shoes. No seriously, *three* walls. [Coveteur]

Britney Spears opened up about her 2007 breakdown, and honestly, we just want to give the girl a hug. [Cosmo AU]

You just *have* to see how stunning Serena Williams is in her pregnant and nude cover photo for Vanity Fair. [Vanity Fair]

Steve Carell’s reaction to the newfound Internet’s obsession over his grey hair is so adorable and quirky it has us wondering, Michael Scott, is that you? [Refinery29]

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins already have a better life than us mere mortals—just look at the GIANT MANSION their parents are renting for them. [Bustle]

This beauty hack for applying sunscreen without ruining your makeup is a major life-changer. [The Cut]

The Internet is in awe over Kendall Jenner’s super feminist birthday gift for North West. [Harper’s Bazaar]

Coachella is suing Urban Outfitters for ‘capitalizing on the event’s image’ and Urban Outfitters is *not* having it. [Fashionista]

Is Kylie Jenner trying to take after her mom? This pixie cut is making us think yes. [People]