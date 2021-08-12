StyleCaster
Share

This Cult-Fave U.K. Drugstore Brand Just Landed At Target — & Everything’s Under $10

What's hot
StyleCaster

This Cult-Fave U.K. Drugstore Brand Just Landed At Target — & Everything’s Under $10

Alicia Kort
by
This Cult-Fave U.K. Drugstore Brand Just Landed At Target — & Everything’s Under $10
Photo: Courtesy of Boots; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

When I interned in London, I’d go into Boots—aka the U.K.’s version of CVS—and restock beauty essentials. It was a place I went a little too often and spent too much money at. I impulse-bought a lot of make-up there. So when I found out that the in-house Boots skincare line was finally coming to the U.S., I got excited. Before now, you couldn’t get Boots beauty online or in store if you lived stateside.

The no-frills ingredients line just landed at Target on August 10. It’s similar to cult-fave The Ordinary in that they have single-ingredient products. So instead of scrutinizing the back of a moisturizer or serum to figure out exactly what ingredients are hidden in it and if they will clash with what’s already in your morning or evening line-up, these are simple. Hyaluronic acid moisturizer. Vitamin C serum. It’s just right there, so you can figure out exactly what’s missing or needed in your routine.

Boots brought a total of six products across the pond, including a squalene cleanser and retinol. And instead of paying $50+ for a retinol, you’ll pay just under $9. Who said that amazing skincare has to be expensive? Your wallet doesn’t have to hurt whenever you need to re-up a beloved empty. The only downside is that the products don’t have the percentages of the ingredients displayed on the bottles, like The Ordinary does.

This secret is hiding in plain sight. The Boots ingredients skincare line is exclusively to Target, so you can’t find it anywhere else.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

 

StyleCaster | Boots Target Launch

Courtesy of Boots.

Hylauronic acid is everyone’s BFF these days—especially if you want that glazed donut look. This super hydrating moisturizer is designed for every skin type.

Boots Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid… $6.99
Buy Now

 

StyleCaster | Boots Target Launch

Courtesy of Boots.

Sign me up for this retinol. You can give your skin a much-needed boost for under $9. If you’re introducing retinol into your skincare routine for the first time, we recommend you read this first.

Boots Ingredients Retinol Serum $8.99
Buy Now

 

StyleCaster | Boots Target Launch

Courtesy of Boots.

Vitamin C Serum

You don’t have to shell out a lot of money to get a good Vitamin C serum. This option costs less than $10 and gives you all the benefits of its more expensive counterparts.

Boots Ingredients Vitamin C Serum $8.99
Buy Now

 

StyleCaster | Boots Target Launch

Courtesy of Boots.

Squalane Cleanser

You’ve probably heard of plant-derived squalane. It’s one of the best mimics in the game—it acts like your skin’s oils, so it’s not a harsh, irritating face wash. This cleanser is hydrating and gives your that healthy glow.

Boots Ingredients Squalane Cleanser $5.99
Buy Now

 

StyleCaster | Boots Target Launch

Courtesy of Boots.

Niacinamide Serum

This Vitamin B3 serum will help calm redness in skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Make sure to store this serum away from direct sunlight.

Boots Ingredients Niacinamide Serum $8.99
Buy Now

 

StyleCaster newsletter

Tags:
share