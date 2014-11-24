8 Books That Teach You How to Make Your Own DIY Beauty Products

Whether you have incredibly sensitive skin or you’re just looking to avoid the world of harmful chemicals or tricky marketing by opting for a more natural skin or hair care routine, there are countless natural or organic beauty products on the market that are ripe for the picking. The issue? Most of the organic or natural products worth their salt can definitely be classified as a bit of a splurge.
Paying an exorbitant price just to get your hands on natural or organic skincare products is a major bummer, which is why plenty of people choose to DIY beauty products. In fact, you’ll find that natural skin care products can even be made in the comfort of your own kitchen. Don’t know where to start? Refer to these 8 informative books that will teach you exactly how to formulate your very own beauty products at home in no time at all.
Herbs for Natural Beauty: Create Your Own Herbal Shampoos, Cleansers, Creams, Bath Blends, and More by Rosemary Gladstar
In this helpful book, renowned herbalist Rosemary Gladstar shares her favorite recipes for holistic beauty and body care, including her amazing five-step skin care program and all-natural recipes for herbal cleansers, steams, astringents, creams, therapeutic bath blends, massage oils, shampoos, conditioners, and more.
100 Organic Skincare Recipes: Make Your Own Fresh and Fabulous Organic Beauty Products by Jessica Ress
Jessica Ress provides 100 organic skincare recipes filled with all-natural ingredients like shea butter, essential oils, and brown sugar. She gives you the opportunity to mix up your own beauty products without any of the hazardous chemicals you'd find in store-bought brands. No matter what type of skin you have, these step-by-step instructions will teach you how to use oils, herbs, and other easy-to-find ingredients to make amazingly effective organic skincare recipes.
Green Beauty Recipes: Easy Homemade Recipes to Make Your Own Natural and Organic Skincare, Hair Care, and Body Care Products by Julie Gabriel
With the help of 200 recipes and step-by-step techniques, after reading this book you'll be able to create your own creams, lotions, cleansers, toners, masks, hair treatments, sun protection, and baby care products. Discover which vegetable oils, herbs, floral waters, essential oils, plant-based emulsifiers, and natural preservatives to use, how to pack and label your own beauty products, and how to store them safely.
There's Food on Your Face: The Hippy Homemaker's DIY Guide to Natural Health & Beauty by Christina Anthis
Christina Anthis, the blogger at The Hippy Homemaker, introduces There’s Food on Your Face, an all-inclusive DIY book filled with delicious recipes to satisfy all of your tastes. With this book, you can discover just how easy and satisfying it is to make your own luxurious bath and beauty products that rival the most expensive spa and salon products. You'll be able to free yourself from all of the toxic chemical-laden beauty products with synthetic ingredients, and find your natural beauty within.
Organic Beauty With Essential Oil: Over 400+ Homemade Recipes For Natural Skin Care, Hair Care and Bath & Body Products by Rebecca Park-Totilo
Scour the pages of this book filled with over 400 homemade recipes for natural skin care, hair care, and bath and body and make your beauty products in the comfort of your own home. Each formula included in this book draws from essential oils' well-known skin rejuvenating effects, showing you how to best care for your unique skin and hair type using all-natural botanicals. You'll also find helpful tips and customizable recipes - all with step-by-step instructions so you can have the confidence knowing which essential oil to use and how much when creating your own body scrub, lip butter, or lotion bar!
EcoBeauty: Scrubs, Rubs, Masks, and Bath Bombs for You and Your Friends by Lauren Cox
Natural beauty maven Lauren Cox is bringing bath and body into the eco-friendly future with 100 easy and economical projects featuring ingredients like hemp oil, green tea, soy milk, powdered kelp, goat's milk, and more that are increasingly easy to find. Aside from learning some amazing skincare DIY projects, you'll also learn about recycled bottling and green gift-giving ideas!