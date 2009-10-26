Book Review: Return to Beauty

Of course we’re passionate about looking good! These days, the obsession with beauty products causes us women to spend billions of dollars a year to fill our bodies with toxins; various creams and hair care products are pricey and filled with chemicals. Narine Nikogosian’s book, Return to Beauty: Old-World Recipes for Great Radian Skin, offers recipes for beauty products that are all-natural and probably already in your pantry, allowing you to look good and feel good.

Nikogosian, a well-known skincare and beauty expert in Los Angeles, combines her passion for skin care with old-world wisdom and Armenian beauty practices in this beautiful book, available on November 9.

Return to Beauty is assembled like a cookbook, providing the reader with alternative recipes for moisturizers, toners, and cleansers. These recipes are separated into sections.

Part One deals with skin care for every season, based on skin types. In Part Two, beauty needs are separated by zodiac signs, in order to enhance the seasonal skincare regimens.

Part Three deals with simple solutions to problems like acne and wrinkles, as well as solutions for hair, nails, feet, lips, and other specific body parts.

The next sections provide recipes for pregnant women, self-facials, and for men, respectively. An index of ingredients and their health benefits is included at the end.

We can’t wait to try these recipes at home–and we don’t even have to go shopping for ingredients–for safe and effective ways to improve our skin. Who knew that great skin was just some honey, oatmeal, and an egg yolk away? The abundance of recipes and beautiful pictures will inspire you to discard your chemical-laden jars, save money, and embrace nature.