How To Get An Expensive Haircut For Cheap

Ever wish you could get a hair appointment at one of the top salons in your city but just never had the…money. Yeah, we admit we’ve been there too. But what most people don’t realize is that you can get an appointment with a salon apprentice for a fraction of the price. And we promise, you won’t leave the salon with pink hair. (Unless, that’s what you’re going for!)

Last week, I got my hair colored at the renowned Arrojo Salon in Soho. You’ve probably heard of the salon owner, Nick Arrojo, from his days as the hairstylist on TLC’s What Not To Wear. So while getting my honey highlights, my color stylist Samantha Nilan, told me about the apprentice program that is not well known but should be.

Similar to other salons, Arrojo has a salon academy where experienced colorists and stylists train newbies with classes in the morning and cut/coloring training throughout the day. So for about $30, you can get your hair professionally colored or cut at one of the top salons in the country. And you don’t have to worry about leaving the salon in tears because a professional stylist stays at their side to give them guidance throughout the entire process.

To be a “model” as they call an apprentice’s client, you can sign up for an appointment in your city on salonapprentice.com. Request a cut or coloring, provide your availability and an apprentice will get back to you. The only downside is that if you’re in a rush to get to the salon, an apprentice may not be your best bet. It can take a few weeks to hear back, depending on appointment availability.

We still can’t get over that most people don’t know about this amazing buy. It’s like a Groupon or Daily Candy deal without the expiration date. We’re in! Would you book an appointment with a salon apprentice?