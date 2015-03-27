The Deal With Bone Broth and Its Reported Health Benefits

Bone broth has got people talking, or well, at least curious. By now, you might have heard Shailene Woodley (the girl who helped clay hit major headlines) giving bone broth her nod of approval, and her positive words along with all the other reported nutritious spotlight it’s getting probably sparked your interest. What does sipping on that stuff that you find in some of your favorite soups actually do for your health? Is its name descriptive of its consistency?

For starters, it’s stock—a base of many, many soups—that’s made with different animal bones. The reasoning it’s getting all this “IT” food buzz is that it reportedly holds many good-for-you properties. It’s also a part of the Paleo diet, which is a nutrition guideline that’s pretty trendy right now. So what are the ingredients that make it worthwhile to sip on? “Bone broth is absolutely packed with nutrition—since bone marrow is so rich in vitamins, you’re getting it from a direct source. It’s a great way to absorb magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, collagen, and amino acids like Glycine. Glycine helps you digest and detoxify, and also helps regulate your blood sugar,” explains nutrition and wellness expert, Jessica Sepal.

Sepal further explains that the broth often is rich in collagen and gelatin, which she says “support the health of your skin, hair and nails, too.”

However, some reports claim that it’s not that much better for you than regular broth. And while it’s not a bad food to snack on, the research on whether or not it’s a definite “miracle, healing food” has been said to be limited.



The takeaway is that it’s not bad for you, so enjoying it can’t hurt. When asked what type to look for in our diets, Sepal said that bones of free-range, grass-fed animals are best so that you know you’re not ingesting antibiotics. As for how to incorporate it? “I like to use it as a base for homemade soups—chicken soup is a classic, of course. Plain broth is also a wonderful remedy for sickness and helps soothe upset stomachs. A serving of soup is a delicious way to boost your daily nutrient intake,” she explains.

Now who’s for some soup?

