Bond No. 9 Thinks Andy Warhol Smells Like A Beach Bum

Bond No. 9 New York has built their entire brand around the city they call home, each neighborhood inspiring a signature scent. Ive always been impressed by their ability to conjure up and capture the essence of the citys various corners, and in many cases ahem, Chinatown and Bleecker Street make them smell a whole lot better than they do in reality.

The perfume company has already hit the local beaches a few times over the Hamptons and both Coney and Fire Island but now its Montauks turn to be bestowed with a fragrance in its honor. And as it turns out, the Hamptons low-key cousin, was in fact once a favorite retreat of Andy Warhol and his Factory crew he purchased a secluded estate, Ethoen, there in 1971. So its only fitting that images of Warhols famous Sunset screen prints serve as the bottles decoration.

The scent itself imagines the Montauk beach at twilight with notes of blueberry, wild bergamot, hyacinth and honeysuckle. While Montauks sweet fragrance may smell nothing like the actual beach, it does feel like a fitting aroma for sticky, summer nights.

Bond No. 9 Montauk is available June 1st, $145 for 50 ml, at Saks Fifth Avenue and Bond No. 9 boutiques.

Photos courtesy of Bond No.9