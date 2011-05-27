Bond No. 9 ‘I Love New York’ To Honor 10 Years After 9/11

Laurice Rahme, founder of the fragrance company Bond No. 9 New York has created numerous iconic fragrances in her day. She recently spoke to WWD about both the artistry behind her job, and how collaborating with New York neighborhoods affects her work. While her entire story is extremely interesting, and she pulls inspiration from everyone and everything in the city (such as MTA tokens from the seventies), what we were most interested to learn was that she has plans to release her “biggest licensing collaboration to date” to commemorate the 10th anniversary of September 11.

Rahme will be working with International Flavors & Fragrances and the State of New York to utilize the iconic I Love NY logo (which was designed in 1977 by ad agency Wells, Rich and Greene for the New York Commerce Commission). She will be creating 15 fragrances in total, all blended by IFF. I Love New York for Her, for Him and for All will launch on September 18, and twelve additional I Love New York fragrances will launch in the coming months.

Any guesses as to which the 12 others will be?