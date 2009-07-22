Bond No. 9 Heads to Harrods

Fragrance house Bond No. 9, whose fragrances have previously been exclusively named for iconic New York locations, is spreading its wings overseas with the launch of a trio of scents for British department store Harrods, according to WWD.

Available beginning August 2nd, Harrods for Him, Harrods for Her, and the limited edition Harrods Swarovski Oud, are the first signature scents for the British retailer.

The bottles, slightly thinner than the typical Bond No. 9 flacon, are marked with Harrods’ H logo in the store’s signature gold and green. The limited edition Harrods Swarovski Oud bottle is meant to resemble the Knightsbridge store at night with its 1,600 emerald and white crystal stones.

All three fragrances will be available both at Harrods’ Knightsbridge store and at Bond No. 9’s New York boutiques. While not inexpensive, it certainly beats the price of a flight across the pond (and, presumably, will last much longer).

Harrods For Him & Harrods for Her 1.7-oz., 100 pounds or $164; 3.4-oz., 178 pounds or $291.99; Limited Edition Harrods Swarovski Oud, 495 pounds or $812; harrods.com and <a href=" http://www.bondno9.com/splash ” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>bondno9.com.

(all prices at current exchange)