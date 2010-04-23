Bond No. 9 Collaborates on Third Fragrance with Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks-en-Rose eau de parfum. Photo courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

They say three times a charm, and perfumer Bond No. 9 is putting the idea to the test. The fragrance company has teamed with Saks Fifth Avenue on its third scent venture.

Made for floral buffs, the collaboration has spawned Saks-en-Rose, a light, airy scent meant for an evening out on the town or a lazy weekend day. But rest assured, it’s not your typical grandmother’s rose perfume. With topnotes of dry dates, lantana leaves and mace for some spice (that’s right girls, that pepper spray has turned from self-defense agent to beauty booty), the scent then fades into pink roses and tuberose.

And if you’re like us, the bottle matters just as much as the scent. The flacon is your signature Bond No. 9 star shape, but features Saks’ millenial deconstructed-script logo across the front and just enough pink to brighten up all those minimalist chic bottles on your vanity.

As for Saks, the retailer is plenty pleased with the ongoing relationship the duo first teamed up in 2008. The retailer’s SVP and General Merchandise Manager of Cosmetics and Fragrances, Deborah Walters, said, “We are extremely proud of our continued partnership with Bond No. 9 and believe our customer will truly enjoy this classic floral fragrance.”

Launched on April 15th, the eau de parfum can be purchased at your local Saks Fifth Avenue locations for $215 for 100ml and $145 for 50ml.

