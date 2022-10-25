Reviewers Say They Will ‘Never Shampoo Without This’ Thickening Product Again—& It’s On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Fine hair can sometimes be a little bit on the oilier side and vice versa. This is because as someone with fine hair, you tend to have more of it on your head—in turn this means more oil grands, which produce (you guessed it) more oil. As someone who has hair on the finer side, I can tell you that dull, flat hair often comes from an oiler scalp. To help with this, I enjoy using a thickening spray. Thickening spray can allow your hair to gather a bit more volume and stay upright and full of body for longer periods of time.

If you’ve got medium to oily hair (of all lengths and colors), this thickening spray is for you. Use on damp hair and comb through for the full effect. You can also work it in for extra oomph when you style it—achieve layers and texture that screams gorgeous. This styling spray also makes hair a little easier to style. You can use it a pre-styler—it gives a light hold, natural definition, and effortless finish. Great for women and men, this volumizing spray + hair thickener is versatile enough to suit all hair types and lengths! Boldify, the premium hairspray for women and men, is the professional stylist’s secret weapon for achieving great looking, easy to manage styles!

The thickening product is now on sale for Amazon's Beauty Haul Event, taking place now.

Boldify Hair Thickening Spray

If you have fine or thin hair, this styling product is packed with minerals and nutrients that help to absorb excess oil and moisture to help add volume to the hair. Hair will appear healthy and thicker than before—it’s made without harsh chemicals like parabens and is cruelty-free, never tested on animals.

Reviewers agree completely and can’t wait to get their hands on another bottle , saying “never would have believed it. I have very fine, very thin hair that is so full of cowlicks it is simply unmanageable. I have tried dozens of products including some very expensive (and totally useless) salon recommendations. Finally I gave this stuff a shot and the difference is amazing. My hair is so fragile that I skipped the blow drying and simply sprayed it on my damp hair and fluffed it with a comb until it dried completely. For the first time in quite a while you can’t see my scalp, the part doesn’t look a mile wide and miracle of miracles, the cowlicks are actually behaving!”

