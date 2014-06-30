How to Wear Bold Wedding Makeup without Regretting It

Wedding makeup is traditionally classic. Soft, natural makeup enhances the facial features perfectly. Going for a trend like, say, a purple lip can look gorgeous, but will it always? “Bobbi always says, ‘You want to look back in 20 years and think I looked so pretty, not oh my God what trend was I wearing?’” says makeup artist Kimberly Soane for Bobbi Brown backstage at Carolina Herrera Bridal Spring 2015.

Yet the main rule for bridal makeup is to keep the style similar to how you look everyday. So what if a bold lip is your signature makeup look? Should you ditch the red lipstick in favor of a classic nude? We sought the help of Yadmin, one of Maybelline’s makeup artists, on how to add bold accents to your look without regretting your wedding photos years later.

“You want to achieve a look that won’t ever look too dated,” says Yadim. “Your wedding makeup should enhance your natural beauty. It should be a little stronger than your everyday look—think picture perfect, not necessarily natural.” Follow these simple tricks to highlight one (or a few) of these features.

Complexion

“If you wear a sheer foundation, I would take the coverage up a notch—Maybelline Dream Wonder Fluid-Touch Foundation ($10.99, cvs.com), has a great medium coverage that fuses to your skin—to ensure a flawless face all day and through the night.” Although you don’t have to turn up the contouring Kardashian-style, you can go a bit bolder with your facial sculpting. “You can contour a little bit more, highlight a little more, add a little bit more punch to your blush. Still be careful with your bronzer—a little always goes a long way.”

Eyelashes

“Start with an eyelash curler and then apply Maybelline’s Volum’ Express Pumped Up! Colossal Mascara ($5.99, maybelline.com) in waterproof, which is great for lots and lots of voluminous lashes; you can add in some individual inserts as needed, but add to both your top and bottom lash line. Avoid using full sets of lashes.”

Eyebrows

Never have your eyes waxed or threaded to ensure the shape is customized to your face. “Always have your eyebrow artist shape with tweezers while you are sitting upright,” says Yadim. Get your brows shaped three weeks prior to the wedding to allow your brows to grow in slightly. “You can go a little darker and thicker to better frame your eyes and add a little more subtle sexiness to your look. I suggest using an eyebrow pencil to first fill in gaps. Finish with a clear brow gel, like Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel ($22, sephora.com), to set and add soft sheen.

Lips

“Take your natural shade and amplify it,” says Yadim. “It can be a shade brighter or richer or simply more saturated. While rocking a vivid plum lip can be fun, on your wedding day stick with something closer to what you were born with.” And if bold lipstick is your signature, Yadim suggests sticking to the red family. Classic with a soft pop of color.

