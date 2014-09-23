Tuesday’s #NailCall: Bold Prints

When life gets a little complicated, sometimes the best thing to do is to let that complexity play out in your nail art instead of letting it take a toll on you. This week’s #NailCall features intricate designs and shapes — the kind of complexity we’re okay with. From geometric prints, to sparkly stripes (and even Minnie Mouse-clad nails) we looked on in awe and got inspired to start stepping up our own nail art game.
Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to spend that extra time on your nails this fall and submit your most creative looks by tagging us@BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
@Argarutti's nails are like something out of a museum, giving them proper bragging rights when it comes to actual art on nails.
Photo:
Instagram
@Theglitteryblog took the striped nail look up a notch by using bright, bold colors and throwing in sparkly gold accent stripes.
Photo:
Instagram
We heart @rikki_see's hot pink nails with a heart stencil on the ring fingers, exposing natural nail underneath. How lovely!
Photo:
Instagram
On a scale from 1-10, this reptile-chic look by @nananailpolish gets a perfect 10.
Photo:
Instagram
Mosaic is a bold and busy pattern, but @kitoffkilter created the perfect balance by keeping her nails mostly natural with just a touch of mosaic near the perimeter of the nail.
Photo:
Instagram
For a little Disney-themed beauty, try re-creating these adorable Minnie nails done by @atxlacquerista.
Photo:
Instagram
@Theglitteryblog created a look inspired by New York Fashion Week that's part retro and part amazing!
Photo:
Instagram