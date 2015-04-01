Bold Pink Lip Colors for Fair Skin Tones

Shown: Covergirl Lipstick in ‘Spellbound 325’

Since all eyes are on your lips when they’re painted with a bold pink or berry color, you want to make sure the shape of the lipstick flatters your face shape. If your face is on the rounder side, define your cupid’s bow and peaks. More angular faces can curve those peaks just a bit to soften the line. For an extra added dimension, top with a gloss and your lips will be the focal point of your look. We used Chanel 185 gloss for this slick pink lip look.