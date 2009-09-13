Bold Orange Lips at Twinkle by Wenlan

Photo: Nathan Bush

Beauty at Twinkle was a sci-fi mix of innocent eyes and edgy lips. Bold, matte traffic-sign orange lips were created with MAC Orange Lip Mix applied with a brush and Silver Dusk dabbed onto the cupid’s bow. Lead makeup artist John Paolo swept loose, gold shimmery shadow all over lids with individual faux lashes placed in the center of the lashes. The inner rims were lined gold pencil, which lent a wet glow to the eye. Brows and skin was left matte–no blush necessary.

Lead stylist John Ruidant for REDKEN created voluminous waves with a clean center part with volume not at the crown, but throughout the length. “The look is inspired by rock and roll,” Ruidant said.

After blowing in Redken Fabricate, Ruidant curled the hair by holding the curling iron horizontally and preceeded in two-inch sections all across the head. He then clipped the curls to cool in a temporary Martha Washingtonesque ‘do. Lastly, he brushed out the curls with a Mason Pearson brush. The rainy weather turned out to be an asset for Ruidant: “We want a bit of frizz, so that it looks as if she’s been to a rock concert.”

Angie Wingo for CND mixed CND Brilliant White with CND Ivory Coast on tips sans top coat for a matte finish. Toes were painted with a mixture of CND Desert Storm layered with CND Ivory Coast with a top coat for shine.