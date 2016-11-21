11 Bold Makeup Looks and the Drugstore Products to Get the Look

If there’s any place for a dramatic smoky eye or a statement look, it’s the red carpet. But, assuming you’re just a plebeian like the rest of us, you’re probably not making it to any press junkets or awards shows in the near future. Still, we can take a hint from all the celebs that step out wearing looks they’d never dare sport IRL—Rihanna’s exaggerated cat-eye, Margot Robbie’s near-black lipstick, Sophie Turner’s crazy-sexy smoky eye, for instance—without dishing out major dollars.
That’s right: You might not have access to a full hair and makeup team—or the $500’s worth of products they layered on their faces—but there are plenty of comparable drugstore products that can help you get the look. Ahead, 11 times celebrities went majorly bold with the makeup, plus the cheapie products you can scoop up to pull them off.
NYX Matte Liquid Liner, $7; at Target
Chrissy Teigen
Photo:
Getty
Rimmel The Only 1 Lipstick in Dark Plum, $7; at Target
Lupita Nyong’o
Photo:
Getty
Mehron E.Y.E. Cream in Turquoise, $8; at Mehron
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Infatuation, $9; at Ulta
Photo:
Revlon
L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Eye Shadow in Eternal Black 999, $4; at Target
Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color in 420 Deepest Cherry, $5; at Target
Photo:
Maybelline
Selena Gomez
Photo:
Getty
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, $9; at Ulta
Photo:
CoverGirl
Taylor Swift
Photo:
Getty
Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color in Orange Shot, $8; at Ulta
Photo:
Maybelline
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo:
Getty
NYX Hot Singles Eye Shadow in Flustered, $5; at NYX
Photo:
NYX
Catrice Liquid Metal Eyeshadow in Under Treasure, $4.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Catrice
Margot Robbie
Photo:
Getty
NYX Extra Creamy Lipstick in Chaos, $4; at Target
Photo:
NYX
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo:
Getty
Sonia Kashuk Eye Contour Palette in Neutral Shimmer 3, $20; at Target
Photo:
Sonia Kashuk
Sophie Turner
Photo:
Getty
Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder Shadow in Champagne, $4; at Jet
Photo:
Milani