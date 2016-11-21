11 Bold Makeup Looks and the Drugstore Products to Get the Look

If there’s any place for a dramatic smoky eye or a statement look, it’s the red carpet. But, assuming you’re just a plebeian like the rest of us, you’re probably not making it to any press junkets or awards shows in the near future. Still, we can take a hint from all the celebs that step out wearing looks they’d never dare sport IRL—Rihanna’s exaggerated cat-eye, Margot Robbie’s near-black lipstick, Sophie Turner’s crazy-sexy smoky eye, for instance—without dishing out major dollars.

That’s right: You might not have access to a full hair and makeup team—or the $500’s worth of products they layered on their faces—but there are plenty of comparable drugstore products that can help you get the look. Ahead, 11 times celebrities went majorly bold with the makeup, plus the cheapie products you can scoop up to pull them off.