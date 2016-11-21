StyleCaster
Share

11 Bold Makeup Looks and the Drugstore Products to Get the Look

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Bold Makeup Looks and the Drugstore Products to Get the Look

Lauren Caruso
by
Bold Makeup Looks Ideas
26 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

If there’s any place for a dramatic smoky eye or a statement look, it’s the red carpet. But, assuming you’re just a plebeian like the rest of us, you’re probably not making it to any press junkets or awards shows  in the near future. Still, we can take a hint from all the celebs that step out wearing looks they’d never dare sport IRL—Rihanna’s exaggerated cat-eye, Margot Robbie’s near-black lipstick, Sophie Turner’s crazy-sexy smoky eye, for instance—without dishing out major dollars.

MORE: The 50 Best Colorful Eyeshadow Ideas to Try Right Now

That’s right: You might not have access to a full hair and makeup team—or the $500’s worth of products they layered on their faces—but there are plenty of comparable drugstore products that can help you get the look. Ahead, 11 times celebrities went majorly bold with the makeup, plus the cheapie products you can scoop up to pull them off.

MORE: 101 Party Makeup Ideas to Try Right Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty

NYX Matte Liquid Liner, $7; at Target

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Getty

Rimmel The Only 1 Lipstick in Dark Plum, $7; at Target

Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o
Photo: Getty

Mehron E.Y.E. Cream in Turquoise, $8; at Mehron

Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
Photo: Getty

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Infatuation, $9; at Ulta

Photo: Revlon
Ciara
Ciara
Photo: Getty

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Eye Shadow in Eternal Black 999, $4; at Target

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty

Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color in 420 Deepest Cherry, $5; at Target

Photo: Maybelline
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Photo: Getty

CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, $9; at Ulta

Photo: CoverGirl
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty

Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color in Orange Shot, $8; at Ulta

Photo: Maybelline
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty

NYX Hot Singles Eye Shadow in Flustered, $5; at NYX

Photo: NYX
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung
Photo: Getty

Catrice Liquid Metal Eyeshadow in Under Treasure, $4.99; at Ulta

Photo: Catrice
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Photo: Getty

NYX Extra Creamy Lipstick in Chaos, $4; at Target

Photo: NYX
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo: Getty

Sonia Kashuk Eye Contour Palette in Neutral Shimmer 3, $20; at Target

Photo: Sonia Kashuk
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner
Photo: Getty

Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder Shadow in Champagne, $4; at Jet

Photo: Milani

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Why You Need a Pair of Leopard-Print Shoes, Like, Now

Why You Need a Pair of Leopard-Print Shoes, Like, Now
  • Rihanna
  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Lupita Nyong’o
  • Lucy Hale
  • Ciara
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Selena Gomez
  • Taylor Swift
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Jamie Chung
  • Margot Robbie
  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • Sophie Turner
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share