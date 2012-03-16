Bold Lipstick Is Hot New Accessory

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Bright colors are all the rage for spring, so it’s no wonder that lipstick is having a major moment.

More and more women are turning to lipstick as their main makeup accessory. “You get one super-bright great lipstick that’s the exact right color for you and you’ve completely changed your look,” Nicole Masson, vice president of global product development for MAC Cosmetics, told The New York Times.

According to market research firm NPD Group, U.S. sales of lip color reached $290 million for 2011, an increase in 13% from 2010 while lip gloss sales fell to $182 million.

Instead of choosing cheaper options, women are purchasing $30-40 lipsticks because they purchase less often, only every three to six months.

Bold lip colors are in every spring collection, from M.A.C. and Tom Ford, to Bobbi Brown who usually focuses on natural colors. Her “Atomic Orange” lipstick is already sold out!

The key to the bold lip is keeping the rest of the face – skin, eyes and cheeks – very light. We recommend applying lipstick first so that you’ll be able to see how much color your face can handle as you move on in your beauty routine.

Have you been sporting the bold lip?