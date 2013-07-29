Beauty Buzz: One Woman’s Lipstick Story, Royal Baby Nail Art, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. This new ‘Lipstick Story’ video will make you want to buy lipstick immediately. [Jezebel]

2. Well, we’ve been doing things wrong. Five beauty products you should never use. Ever. [Daily Makeover]

3. Finally: A complete guide to chemical peels. [Lifestyle Mirror]

4. Royal Baby nail art? Yes, please. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. One company is now stocking airport vending machines with beauty products, so we now have one more reason to want to be jetsetters.

Image via Jezebel