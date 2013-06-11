See the Best Bold Lips and Bob Haircuts From the Critics’ Choice Television Awards

At the Critics’ Choice Television Awards last night, celebrities were not quick to shy away from bold lipstick choices. From coral on Cat Deeley to ruby red on Diane Kruger and Emmy Rossum, the ladies of television chose bold, beautiful looks for the red carpet. For those who preferred emphasis on the eye makeup rather than their lipstick, side-swept waves and long bobs were popular choices.

We love when celebrities aren’t afraid to take risks, and on the red carpet last night, it was very clear that hair and makeup looks were anything but boring. Take a look at our choices for the best looks from the Critics’ Choice Television Awards above and tell us which look you’ll be recreating at home in the comments below!

