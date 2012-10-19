Find The Best Bold Color For Your Lips

This season is no time to be demure. Step it up a notch! Play with fall lip colors in the new matte shades that show off your inner diva.

Rose berry, reds and burgundy plums are super chic and work on lips regardless of their shape or size. The trick is in knowing which formulas will work best for you.

If you have small lips, choose sheer glosses in rosy berry shades that won’t minimize your lips’ fullness, but rather will accent them. Try my sheer Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Rose Satin ($9.95, drugstore.com). The berry hue lasts all day and night and delivers a perfect deeper and bolder tint for smaller lips. A Carmindized trick is to first surround the perimeter of the lips with a shimmering cream highlighter to ensure a fuller effect.

Medium lips should opt for a classic red lipstick like the universally flattering Nars Dragon Girl Velvet Matte Lip Pencil ($24, narscosmetics.com). This hot shade is super sexy and is a regular on red carpets as it stains the lips for a long wearing look.

Larger lip shapes must try a creamy lipstick in a deep plummy burgundy, like Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick in L’Impatiente ($32, available late October at chanel.com). This lip color provides a truly dramatic statement in the cooler months, and its matte texture never makes lips look overwhelming.

Now, if you do go bold and deep with these new colors, pare down the rest of the face with just a sweep of pink blush and soft eye makeup so the lips make all the noise. Keep lips deep-shade-ready by lightly exfoliating them each night in the shower with a little white sugar and a washcloth, and keep a balm by your bedside so lips stay soft and supple.

What’s your favorite bold lip color to wear this fall?