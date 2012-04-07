Bold, Bedazzled & Bleached Brows: A Fall 2012 Trend To Try

Bushy, bejeweled, blonde, bold, bedazzled or bleached — call them what you want, but statement brows are definitely making a big comeback this season. Big brows were all over the fall runways, but do these looks translate off the catwalk?

Turns out some of these trends have been around for a few years. Chanel’s glitterific brows? So 2010. Bold brows? Brooke Shields’ Calvin Klein jeans ad put bushy eyebrows on the map years ago. So what are you waiting for?! There are definitely pros and cons to every look. Bleached brows will make your eyes pop, but they’ll make your forehead pop too. Bold brows require less tweezing, but that doesn’t mean less maintenance (i.e. get a brow comb!). Bedazzled brows are fashion forward, but do you really want all that glue and glitter above your eyes?

Check out the slideshow above to see what statement-making eyebrows you’re going to experiment with this season. Bleached, bedazzled or bold? Tell us in the comment section below!

Graphics by Rolando Robinson