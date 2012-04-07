Bold, Bedazzled & Bleached Brows: A Fall 2012 Trend To Try

Bushy, bejeweled, blonde, bold, bedazzled or bleached — call them what you want, but statement brows are definitely making a big comeback this season. Big brows were all over the fall runways, but do these looks translate off the catwalk?
Turns out some of these trends have been around for a few years. Chanel’s glitterific brows? So 2010. Bold brows? Brooke Shields’ Calvin Klein jeans ad put bushy eyebrows on the map years ago. So what are you waiting for?! There are definitely pros and cons to every look. Bleached brows will make your eyes pop, but they’ll make your forehead pop too. Bold brows require less tweezing, but that doesn’t mean less maintenance (i.e. get a brow comb!). Bedazzled brows are fashion forward, but do you really want all that glue and glitter above your eyes?
Check out the slideshow above to see what statement-making eyebrows you’re going to experiment with this season. Bleached, bedazzled or bold? Tell us in the comment section below!
Graphics by Rolando Robinson
Chanel Creative Director Peter Philips was the mastermind behind the bedazzled eyebrow that made waves this past fashion week when it debuted on the runway. But could this trend make its way to the streets as well?
Some brow 'masters' like Joey Healy, have used bedazzled brows in editorials before.
It is a little known fact backstage at fashion week that makeup artist Pat McGrath loves to bleach the brows. Which is why we weren't surprised at all to see the stark look at the Gucci FW 2012 show.
Arguably one of the most famous models of the moment, Lara Stone's striking features can be attributed to her bleached brows.
Another favorite model of ours, Daphne Groeneveld would look stunning bald if that were the trend. But this raises the question: do bleached brows only work on models? We think if you have light features this is a trend you could actually try at home!
Kim Soan for Bobbi Brown said the Tibi FW 2012 collection was inspired by The Beatles with a '90s twist, so they went with a bold, bushy brow. "The best approach is to use a powder instead of a pencil, because [using the latter] can look stenciled," Soan explained.
Few things make us swoon like Bambi Northwood-Blyth's bushy eyebrows. Reminiscent of early-Brooke Shields we think trimming back these brows would be an injustice.
Forget lipstick! Brows are the new statement-making beauty trend to try. Seen here on Arizona Muse, eyebrows can be the focus of any beauty look.