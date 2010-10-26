Bold Brows: How To Shape Yours To Match The Trend

Brows have been making a comeback on the runways in a big way – with both bolder brows and bleached brows making an appearance on Fall 2010 and Spring 2011 runways. The trend isn’t going away anytime soon, and we’re hopping on board – but you won’t catch us bleaching our baby hairs, don’t you worry.

To learn how to shape your brow properly for the new trend, expert Landy Dean shows us how in the steps below.

Step 1:

The start of the brow should be at the inner corner of the eye. When shaping brows you should concentrate on framing the eye Landy discourages on using the nose for framing, as this can throw off your shape.

Step 2:

Look for the peak of the brow, which is more of an angle this should be about 1/8 of an inch outside the iris of the eye. From there the brow extends out the same distance from the peak to the inner corner of the brow as it does from the peak to the outer corner of the brow.

Step 3:

For brow thickness, a good rule of thumb is half the opening of the eye.

Step 4:

Tweeze any stray hairs that will make the brow look messy. You want to make sure that you have a clean line to shape the eye.

Step 5:

To fill in any sparse areas, you want to look for a pencil (or powder) two to three shades lighter than the brow.

Photos courtesy of Janice Chou for Beauty High