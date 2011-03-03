Bold Blue Eyes Are Showcased in Paris

Blue shadow may not be the easiest color to wear on your lids, but the shade seems to be popping up at the Fall 2011 Paris shows, looking quite striking. A few of the ladies at Balenciaga sported some very bright blue brows, almost unibrows if you will, for the showing of their fall collection. And at Zac Posen, a bright blue shade was used to fill in the lids with a metallic green contour towards the inner eye.

At Balenciaga, only a few of the girls walked the runway with shocking blue brows, which stretched across the entire brow and filled in down across the center of the eyelid.

At Zac Posen on the other hand, the eye was blended with blue shadow out almost to the brow bone (which is a trend we have been seeing lately) and then dragged underneath the eye. The look was offset with a bright green shimmer in the inner corners which helped to open up the eyes gorgeous.