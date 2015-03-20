Boho Waves Inspiration For Your Spring Hair Forecast

There’s little that we covet more like beachy, boho waves a la the Olsen twins – their mermaid locks will make anyone jealous. And while we all know achieving “I Woke Up Like This” waves is not quite as simple as just sleeping on your hair and waking up with the perfectly disheveled waves, there’s a handful of ways to achieve this style whether your hair is straight, wavy, curly, short, or long–if you have hair, you can have boho waves. We look unto Mary-kate and Ashley Olsen, veritable spokesmodels for boho hair on any occasion, who kind of make us all wish we were California girls.
Ugh, when has she NOT had perfectly coiffed waves? We have a sneaking suspicion that even if we asked her, Ashley Olsen would probably just say something so annoyingly simple, like "oh, I just slept on curled hair yesterday and went out like this today." Even if it takes some grooming, here's some boho-inspo plus some tips on achieving the look ahead.
Photo:
Getty Images
Look at these goddesses! Karen Elson and Karlie Kloss are rocking some serious 70s glam earthy-disco diva waves here. The structured shape can be achieved by braiding about 2-inch sections of hair all around in damp hair, sprayed with setting spray and then leaving to dry. Unfurl and voila–a series of perfectly undone party waves. Bonus points if the braids are all different sizes for differently-sized waves.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Is it a curl or is it a wave? This undecided hybrid is so prettily undone, and all you need is a one-inch curling iron, depending on how long your hair is. Take sections (again, of varying widths) and wrap it around the barrel 2-3 times starting from the middle of your hair. You can leave the ends out. Hold for less than seven seconds, so the curl doesn't come out too tight. Afterwards, use a bit of styling cream and comb through the curl pattern with your fingers to break it up and add separation.
We Recommend: Bumble & Bumble Brilliantine, $24 at Bumbleandbumble.com
Photo:
Imaxtree
A great "accessory" for boho waves—bangs. A thick, long fringe looks great, especially if the ends flirt a bit with your lashes. It's like a slightly more rock and roll version of Jane Birkin.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Short hair can do boho waves too! It's just a matter of how many waves per se can fit on the length. Two to three seem to look just fine, as seen here. You can do this by applying a volumizing mousse to damp hair and letting air-dry. Then with a one-inch curling iron, curl hair away from your face for a couple seconds to give it that bend and spray with a texturizing finishing spray for a slightly wind-blown look.
We Like: Redken Wind Blown 05 Finishing Spray, $22 at Ulta
Photo:
Imaxtree
The best part about boho waves is that once it's lost the slept-in charm, it looks even better in an updo, especially one as haphazard as this. Some face-framing strands on a thrown up messy-bun make for a very romantic (and practical) look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Lobs can get some boho love, too. You don't just have to wear them straight–in fact, textured lobs are the IT hair to have right now. Depending on your hair's natural texture, you can achieve this simply with a salt spray on damp hair and twisting hair as it air-dries. Otherwise, you can put a styling cream into nearly-dry hair and blow-dry with your hands, as you twirl sections of hair around your finger to mold it in a wave pattern. If you're naturally wavy, you're in luck, as you can just put some conditioning hair oil into damp hair and go.
We Love: Davines Oi Absolute Beautifying Potion, $20 at Us.Davines.com
Photo:
Imaxtree
The lioness mane is for the truly untamable. Course, frizzy hair, now is your time to shine. All this needs is some coaxing to get your waves looking their best, all on their own. What makes this look unique is that whether you use heat-styling tools or not, the point is for nothing to look done or uniform. You can curl just two sections and muss up the rest. You can leave just a bend in the ends and that's fine, too. There's no way to get it wrong as long as you let the texture do the talking.
Photo:
Imaxtree
For those with straight hair, fear not. You'll have to use heat-styling tools most likely, but you don't have to go crazy with it. Long straight hair looks great with even the slightest waves like these seen here. Depending on the length of your hair, a one-inch or one and a half-inch curling iron can create these super loose waves beginning from about eye-level down. You'll definitely want to prep your hair with a curling mousse if starting damp and get yourself a strong-hold hairspray, preferably with some anti-humidity force-field because these waves are likely to unfurl at the first sign of rain.
We Recommend: Oribe Imperméable Spray, $22 at Oribe
Photo:
Imaxtree