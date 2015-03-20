Boho Waves Inspiration For Your Spring Hair Forecast

Short hair can do boho waves too! It's just a matter of how many waves per se can fit on the length. Two to three seem to look just fine, as seen here. You can do this by applying a volumizing mousse to damp hair and letting air-dry. Then with a one-inch curling iron, curl hair away from your face for a couple seconds to give it that bend and spray with a texturizing finishing spray for a slightly wind-blown look.

We Like: Redken Wind Blown 05 Finishing Spray, $22 at Ulta