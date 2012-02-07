StyleCaster
Tuesday's #NailCall: Standout Manicures

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Standout Manicures

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Standout Manicures
We almost couldn’t believe that some of these manicures were submitted by our readers. What a talented group you all are! From a chic navy staple to an under the sea design, we loved each and everyone of this week’s Nail Call submissions.

When it comes to your nails take a cue from these readers, sometimes the simpler is better. Use stencils or symmetrical lines when it comes to nail art and keep those bright hues solid with maybe a accent nail here and there. As in life, a good manicure is all about execution.

Don’t forget to submit your New York Fashion Week manicure for next week’s

Nothing is chicer in our book than a dark navy mani. Thanks @PiperlimeBrand for the inspiration right before fashion week! 

What makes this V-Day manicure by @jkoeble so charming is the hand-painted heart on the ring finger. Adorable! 

So, maybe it is only February, but this "under-the-sea" manicure by @fearnobeauty is so charming that we couldn't NOT show it! 

Simple yet so eye catching. We love this white and black design by @OpinionNothing

Inspired by Mara Hoffman, created by @azadikushesh. This manicure makes us swoon. 

This mermaid colored manicure by @jaimestylista is just the right dose of color to brighten our winter mood.

