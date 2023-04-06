This $26 Roll-On Oil Delivers Visible Growth to Sparse Lashes & Brows Within 28 Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I write about growth serums a lot, from ones that help receding hairlines to options that specifically tackle lash and brow thinning. There’s a whole world of hair growth products out there these days, but finding one that suits your needs and routine is truly what’s important. For instance, I find it so tedious to regularly apply lash and brow serums due to the tiny brush that requires the utmost precision, that I often forgo it altogether. But if I had the Bodyblendz roll-on oil, then that might be a different story.

The lash and brow oil seems like it was made for lazy folks like myself, because it arrives in a rollerball design that resembles travel-size perfumes. You literally just roll it across sparse areas and wait for them to come back to life—the brand claims you’ll see results within 28 days.

Bodyblendz Lash & Brow Oil

It’s gentle and non-irritating on sensitive skin, offers a quick and easy application and is vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free—what more could you want? Through daily use, the growth oil’s ingredients restore and condition each individual hair follicle for flourished growth: green coffee seed and rosemary extracts bring antioxidants that encourage thicker, longer hair; blue cypress oil, sunflower oil, panthenol, aloe vera and rose floral water nourish the area so that the follicles that do grow in are softer, stronger and healthier.

The brand recommends applying the oil directly out of the bottle onto the lashes and brows twice daily—for optimal results within the 28 day window, it’s vital you don’t skip these daily applications. But again, since its oh so easy to roll on and go, it won’t take much out of your AM and PM routine.

Some reviewers say the growth oil works quicker than that month mark, with one person noting changes within just a week of use.

“My lashes are noticeably longer now and way easier to curl,” wrote another shopper. “My brow hairs, which are usually short and sparse, are quite long now and have been growing in greater volume. When I groomed my brows, I definitely had to pluck more than usual.”

Looking for a hassle-free way to achieve longer lashes and brows? Grab this 2-in-1 product for $26 to get fast results. And check out other helpful treatments Bodyblendz has to offer while you’re at it.

