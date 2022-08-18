This Firming Body Mask Brings ‘Perky, Radiant’ Boobs With Every 5 Minute Application

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Stretch marks, sagging, and wrinkles are all a natural part of cleavage—there’s truly nothing to be ashamed about. But if you’re looking to show that area a little extra TLC, there’s nothing wrong with that either. In fact, it’s highly beneficial to apply skincare to the chest since it’s a thinner, delicate area more susceptible to change than other places on the body. Luckily, targeted treatments, such as the BodyBlendz Booby Mask, are here to help.

Made specifically to treat your boobs, the nourishing and firming mask brings a handful of appealing benefits: It removes impurities, prevents breakouts and irritation, minimizes discoloration, evens out skin tone and combats dullness. But perhaps most enticing, it promises to naturally firm and lift the area to bring ‘perkier, radiant’ breasts—and its band of transformative ingredients are to thank.

BodyBlendz Booby Mask

Pure Australian white clay quickly sheds dead skin and improves firmness and texture across the chest, while turmeric brings plenty of antioxidants that reduce the appearance of sun damage and dark spots and boost elasticity on aging skin. Lastly, Pentavitin, a 100 percent naturally derived plant extract, provides up to 24 hours of hydration, and macadamia oil, shea butter and cocoa butter leave behind softer, smoother results in their wake.

Per the brand, it takes 10 minutes or less for the mask to work; massage it onto damp or dry skin for a couple of minutes before leaving on for a minimum of five minutes to let the formula sink deep into the skin. For the best results, apply the mask one to two times per week.

Intrigued? Scoop the BodyBlendz Booby Mask for $40—we have a feeling you won’t regret it. While you’re at it, add the matching firming Booty Clay Mask to your cart, too.